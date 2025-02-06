ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Magic-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Nuggets Odds

Orlando Magic: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Denver Nuggets: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Altitude Sports

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have played solid defense all season. They have allowed 105.4 points per game, teams attempt the fewest field goals per game against them. Along with that, the Magic allow the fewest three-pointers made per game in the NBA. The Magic also do a great job forcing turnovers, which would come in handy in this game. Orlando has to have one of their better defensive games Thursday night. If Orlando does have a good defensive night, there is a great chance for them to cover the spread.

The Magic need Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to play well in this one. They are the team's leading scorers. They combine to average 47.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game. Additionally, both players have been able to play some decent defense this season. These two players have to be at their best if the Magic want to come out on top Thursday night.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver has played some great basketball lately. They are on a four-game win streak heading into this game. In those four games, the Nuggets have been able to dominate the offensive side of the floor. During their winning streak, the Nuggets have scored 128.25 points per game. They are also shooting 54.7 percent from the floor, and 34.6 percent from three-point range. When the Nuggets score at least 120 points this season, they are 26-5. With the way they are playing lately, you can expect Denver to get close to that point total and possibly cover the spread.

Denver has already beaten the Magic once this season. In that game, the Nuggets were able to play some solid defense. They allowed just 100 points in the win, and held the Magic to 37.3 percent from the field. Orlando was also held to 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Nuggets allowed just 16 free throws. That is the type of defensive game the Nuggets should be able to have in this one. If Denver can have a similar game Thursday night, they will be able to cover the spread.

Orlando is the worst offensive team in the NBA. They score 103.6 points per game, they shoot 43.7 percent from the field, and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are the worst, third-worst, and worst in the NBA. Orlando does not score the basketball well, and the Nuggets will be able to take advantage in that as they did during game one. As long as the Magic continue to struggle, Denver will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are the better team in this game, and that is going to show. I am going to take the Nuggets to cover the spread Thursday night.

Final Magic-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -9 (-110)