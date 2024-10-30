ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Magic visit the Bulls on Wednesday! The Magic have looked solid, while the Bulls have looked inconsistent. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Magic have looked solid to start the year, and it seems like they are primed for another run at the postseason. Thanks to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, they snuck into the postseason last year and have the pieces to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. With more experience for all their young talent, they should be even better this year.

The Bulls have been an enigma so far this season. They could be on their way to a play-in spot again, but it will be difficult. They are struggling to find consistency this season through four games. However, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the best players on the court for the Bulls, and they will be key for the team for the rest of the season if they compete in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Magic-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Bulls Odds

Orlando Magic: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Bulls

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic struggled on offense last year. They were 24th in scoring at 110.5 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 47.6%, and 24th in three-point percentage at 35.2%. Four different Magic players have hit over double digits in scoring in four games, with Paolo Banchero being a big standout with 28.5 points per game. He picked up where he left off after leading the way in scoring last year with 22.6 points per game. Banchero also leads in assists at six per game after leading with 5.4 per game last year. This team goes as Banchero goes on offense, but Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have been solid on offense in their own right.

The Magic’s defense was great last year. They were fourth in scoring defense at 108.4 points per game, 18th in field goal defense at 47.4%, and 10th in three-point defense at 35.8%. On the boards, Wendell Carter Jr. leads the way in rebounds through four games at 11.2 per game. Then, six players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jalen Suggs leading at 1.8 per game. Finally, five Magic players are averaging at least one block, with Jonathan Isaac leading at two per game. This defense is again the key for the Magic this season after being great last year.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls were not great on offense last season. They were 22nd in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 47%%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 35.8%. Then, this season, five different Bulls have hit over double digits through four games, with Zach LaVine leading at 26 points up to this point. Josh Giddey is the leader in assists at six per game. This offense lost DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, so they would go through some growing pains. Zach LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense, and Vucevic will also be a massive key to their success this season.

The Bulls’ defense was around average last season. They were 16th in scoring defense at 113.7 points per game, 16th in field goal defense at 47.3%, and 20th in three-point defense at 37%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.2. Then, two players are averaging at least 0.8 blocks per game, and Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams are tied for the team lead. Four players also average one steal per game, with Coby White leading at 1.5. This defense has talent, but they have been too inconsistent.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Magic are the better team and the more trustworthy team. It feels like with the Bulls, you have no idea what team you are getting night in and night out. The Magic have talent, are young, and play great defense. That is a winning combination, and they should win and cover this game on the road in Chicago. The Bulls have no identity, making it hard to trust this season, while you can get a sense of what the Magic like to do and what their identity is. The Magic should win and cover on the road as the better team.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -5.5 (-110)