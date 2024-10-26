ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday’s NBA slate as we head down south for this next cross-conference clash. The Orlando Magic will look to build upon their strong start against the Memphis Grizzlies looking to do the same. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic come into this game following an opening night win over the Miami Heat 116-97. They’ll face the Brooklyn Nets at home before hitting the road for Memphis, but the Magic have built a strong start and are already looking like a better version of themselves from the year before.

The Memphis Grizzlies fought for a tough opening night win at Utah and they’ll see the Houston Rockets on the road before hosting the Magic for their home opener. It’s great to see Ja Morant back out on the floor and even better that he’s making game-sealing buckets in crunch time this early into the season.

Here are the Magic-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Grizzlies Odds

Orlando Magic: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic looked very impressive in their opening win and they’re intent on building upon their 47-35 mark from last year. Paolo Banchero arrived on the scene immediately and he looks like a more calculated version of himself in scoring the ball. He added 11 rebounds to his 33 points and shot 50% from the field, a promising sign for Magic fans as he’s officially stepped into elite-scorer territory.

Expand Tweet



Franz Wagner is also building upon his big season last year and could emerge as one of the better two-way forwards in the Eastern Conference. He’s able to space the floor with his shooting while keeping defenders guessing with his finishing around the rim. Both he and Banchero combine for a one-two punch that’s very hard to contain when the Magic can get out in space. They’re both also willing passers and can get their teammates hot, so don’t sleep on this Magic team throughout the season.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies got a gritty win on opening night and it was Ja Morant saving the day with a clutch contested basket in the final minutes of the game. Santi Aldama stepped in for Jaren Jackson Jr. and notched a team-high 27 points while making five of his 10 three-point attempts. It was the perfect storm to beat the Jazz on the road and they showed their ability to close out a tight game on the defensive end, something they lacked without Morant’s energy last season.

Expand Tweet



Rookie Zach Edey will look for a better performance over these next two games as he tries to cut back on his fouling and give himself a chance to see extended minutes. He was arguably the most impressive rookie in the class during the preseason and he’s received high praise from the Grizzlies’ coaching staff. Edey could become the missing piece the Grizzlies have been missing to complement Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

We’ll have another can’t-miss matchup during this slate as the Orlando Magic look to build upon their early success and work towards avenging their Playoffs loss from last year. The Grizzlies look like themselves once again with Ja Morant and Marcus Smart clicking on all cylinders. Once Jaren Jackson Jr. makes his return, the Grizzlies will shape up to be a scary team for anyone.

However, the Magic may be farther along in their development at the moment and they’ve built some of the best chemistry among young teams in the NBA. Paolo Bacnhero will be very tough for the Grizzlies to stop in this one and I expect him to have a mismatch against Santi Aldama. Franz Wagner will also open this defense up with his shooting, so we have to like the Magic if this one turns into a track meet.

While it’s always foolish to count Ja Morant out, we have to side with the Orlando Magic for our final prediction simply due to their team chemistry. They shot a high percentage from the field and continue to take smart shots, so we like their chances on the road in this one.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic ML (+100)