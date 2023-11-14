The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament has officially begun. Our NBA odds series continues with a Magic-Nets prediction and pick.

The NBA season heats up with an in-season tournament matchup between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. Our NBA odds series continues with a Magic-Nets prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic shocked many on Saturday night when they dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 15-point beatdown of the Antetokounmpo-led Bucks, the Magic had three players score 20 or more points and five players with double figures. Leading the charge was second-year man Paolo Banchero. In the contest, Banchero posted a 26-point, 12 rebound Double-Double and added five assists to give his team the victory. Headed on the road for the first time since November 2nd, the Magic aim to build off this major confidence-boosting win.

At 1-1 in tournament play, the Brooklyn Nets enter this matchup ready for more. Their most recent game was a non-tournament play game against the Washington Wizards. An outstanding performance from Mikal Bridges highlighted the eight-point win. On 34 minutes of play, he netted 27 points and tallied 13 rebounds to net his first Double-Double on the season. With several high-profile players out for this game, Bridges will look to shoulder the load for a win once more when the Magic come to town.

NBA Odds

NBA Odds: Magic-Nets Odds

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 218.5 (-108)

Under: 218.5 (-112)

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Orlando- Bally Sports Florida Brooklyn- YES Network

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Many young players in the league often experience a steep sophomore slump in their second year. However, Paolo Banchero appears to be avoiding this with his stellar play so far. Although his points per game have decreased, it is apparent that he has developed a more all-around game while improving his efficiency in shooting. He went from shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from deep a season ago to now hitting 47.2% and 33.3%, respectively. Additionally, he is averaging 5.3 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game, which are significant improvements from what he posted a season ago in those categories. The Orlando Magic are at a 5-4 record this season, primarily due to Banchero's play, who will try to continue this trend against a depleted Nets interior.

Not only do the Nets have a shorthanded defensive presence, but it also extends to the offensive end. Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons will not be available for the Nets in this game. Thomas leads the Nets in points per game with 26.9, and Simmons leads them in both rebounds per game at 10.8 and assists per game with 6.7. Brooklyn will be missing out on some serious production in this one, and it is tough to imagine they can overcome this young and hungry Magic squad without these guys.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Due to all this length the Brooklyn Nets possess throughout their roster, opposing teams have had difficulty making shots against them, especially from deep. The Nets are facing the second-most three-point attempts in the league, with their opponents shooting an average of 39.8 attempts from deep per game against them. However, they do not let this quantity phase them, as they allow opponents to make just 33.2% of these attempts, the seventh-lowest percentage in the league. This defense makes it nearly impossible for teams to get clean looks from deep and matched up against a team that struggles mightily from deep plays exceptionally well into Brooklyn's favor.

All this length also pays some serious dividends on offense as well. With big men like Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and more being extremely mobile, the Nets have thrived in pick-and-roll situations. The Nets are averaging the sixth most points per game in the league coming off of screen assists. These 22.5 points off of only 9.8 screen assists per game will be on full display against the Magic as this Nets team tries to build momentum without two of its cornerstone players.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick

Entering this matchup, these two teams are polar opposites regarding the in-season tournament. For the Nets, this will be their third group play game already. Meanwhile, this will be the first group play game the Magic play. Unfortunately for fans of both teams, this is a game with many talented players missing. Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Wendell Carter will all be inactive for this game. Focusing on the players who will be available, I will go with the Orlando Magic on the road in this one. Thomas and Simmons have been essential in providing wins for this team up to this point, and without them there, it leaves a major void in the offense. With Simmons out, it frees up the paint, so look for Banchero and the Wagner brothers to put up some numbers on the interior. Give me the Magic.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +3.5 (-112)