These two teams are both struggling entering this matchup. Both teams are on a downturn and need a win in this game to get back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Magic have been solid as a team this year but need to get back on track after a recent downturn. They are 23-21 and have lost four straight and five of their last six games. Thanks to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, they have the talent but need more consistency. They need to get healthier and find a way to be more consistent on offense. This could be a huge win for the Magic because they need to get back on track.

The Raptors have struggled this season and enter the game with a 10-32 record. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and they will be asked to carry the Raptors in this game against the Magic and their great defense. The Raptors can make a giant statement at home against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Magic-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Raptors Odds

Orlando Magic: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Toronto Raptors: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 212.5 (-108)

Under: 212.5 (-112)

How To Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/TSN

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic's defense is one of the best in the NBA and has been a key reason they win as much as they have been. They are second in points allowed at 104.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage defense, allowing 47%, and 20th in three-point defense, allowing 36.4% from behind the arc.

Paolo Banchero leads the team on the boards with 7.5 rebounds per game due to Goga Bitadze dealing with a concussion. Also, three players average at least one block, with Jonathan Isaac being the leader with 1.3 per game. Finally, five Magic players average at least one steal, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leading the team with 1.6 steals per game.

The Magic's defense leads the way. While their offense needs more to play a complete game, this defense has the tools to completely shut down the Raptors in this game.

The Raptors' defense has also had a rough year. They are 27th in points allowed at 118.5 points per game, 22nd in field-goal percentage defense at 47.4%, and 24th in three-point percentage at 37% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low, dominating with 10.6 rebounds per game.

He also leads the team in blocks with 1.2. Regarding their on-ball defense, two Raptors are averaging at least one steal, with Barnes leading the team with 1.5 per game. As bad a season as the Raptors have had on defense, this is a great matchup because of all the Magic's struggles on offense. They are more than capable of making this a very sloppy game.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have arguably the worst offense in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring, at 104.2 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage, at 44%, and 30th in three-point percentage, at 30.4%. Four different Magic players average over double digits, with Banchero being the biggest key on offense, with 25.2 points per game.

Banchero is also the leader in assists, with 4.8 per game, since Franz Wagner is still out due to an oblique injury. This offense has been extremely bad all year, but the Magic have been able to skate by, thanks to their defense. They are also a little injured entering this matchup. Still, they should be able to find some offense against an unimpressive Raptors defense.

The Raptors' offense has been inconsistent and struggled at worst. They are 21st in scoring at 111 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage at 46.7%, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.6% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett as the best scorer, scoring 22.4 points per game.

Scottie Barnes is then the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.6 per game. This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent, but the pieces have struggled to fit consistently together. This is also a bad matchup against a defense as elite as the Magic have been.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Magic have the defense, which travels, but the Raptors are winning and covering in this matchup. They are healthier and playing slightly better. There is little to trust about Orlando; they also deal with a handful of injuries. Barrett and Barnes should carry Toronto to a close win and send the Magic to a fourth straight loss.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1 (-110)