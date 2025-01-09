ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas continues on the prelims with a fight between Magomed Gadzhiyasulov and Bruno Lopes in the light heavyweight division. Gadzhiyasulov remained undefeated after a successful UFC debut in his last fight meanwhile, Lopes secured his UFC contract with a second-round TKO victory on the Contender Series in his second appearance on the show. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gadzhiyasulov-Lopes prediction and pick.

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0) is a product of the Contender Series where he went to battle with Jose Medina where Dana White awarded both fighters with a contract. He was then able to defeat fellow Contender Series alumni Brendson Ribeiro in his UFC debut and will be looking to follow suit taking on another alumni Bruno Lopes as he looks to remain unbeaten this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Bruno Lopes (13-1) didn't have a successful Contender Series debut where he was knocked out against Brendson Ribeiro. However, Lopes turned things around in his second appearance a year later where he secured a second-round TKO after some early adversity. Now Lopes looks to continue his momentum and become victorious in his UFC debut when he takes on Magomed Gadzhiyasulov.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov-Bruno Lopes Odds

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov: -235

Bruno Lopes: +195

Over 2.5 rounds: +114

Under 2.5 rounds: -145

Why Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Brendson Ribeiro – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov is set to defeat Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 101 due to his well-rounded skillset. Undefeated with a record of 9-0, Gadzhiyasulov has demonstrated his finishing ability, with five wins by knockout and six first-round finishes. His striking accuracy stands at an impressive 50%, allowing him to effectively land significant strikes while maintaining a solid defense. Gadzhiyasulov's background in combat sambo equips him to control the pace of the fight, making it challenging for someone like Bruno Lopes to find his rhythm.

Additionally, Gadzhiyasulov's recent performances highlight his readiness for this matchup. He showcased his grappling prowess in his last fight against Brendson Ribeiro who already has a knockout victory over the aforementioned Lopes. Lopes, despite a strong record of 13-1, has shown vulnerabilities, particularly in his loss to Brendson Ribeiro by knockout. Gadzhiyasulov's combination of striking and grappling will likely overwhelm Lopes, leading to a victory this weekend.

Why Bruno Lopes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mikheil Sazhiniani – KO/TKO

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (6 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Bruno Lopes is looking to keep his momentum going and defeat Magomed Gadzhiyasulov at UFC Vegas 101. He will want to capitalize on his Jiu-Jitsu and power on the feet to get the job done. With a professional record of 13-1, Lopes has demonstrated his finishing ability, with six wins by knockout and five by submission. His recent victory over Mikheil Sazhiniani in Dana White's Contender Series showcased his striking and grappling prowess, highlighting his ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Lopes's background as the LFA light heavyweight champion underscores his readiness for high-stakes competition.

Moreover, Lopes's fight IQ and strategic approach will be key in this matchup. Despite a setback against Brendson Ribeiro, he rebounded effectively, demonstrating resilience and determination. Lopes's grappling skills, particularly his proficiency in submissions, can exploit any weaknesses in Gadzhiyasulov's ground game. As he steps into the octagon, Lopes's combination of striking and grappling will likely lead him to a well-earned victory over Gadzhiyasulov this weekend.

Final Magomed Gadzhiyasulov-Bruno Lopes Prediction & Pick

This light heavyweight matchup pits two Contender Series alumni against each other as they look to make a statement this weekend at UFC Vegas 101. Gadzhiyasulov came away with back-to-back dominant performances inside the octagon whereas Lopes needed two shots on the Contender Series before he finally was awarded with a contract after his second-round TKO victory. For Gadzhiyaslov, while he has the striking to be competitive on the feet, he should use his grappling to get the fight to the mat where he should be able to control Lopes and keep him on the mat for long periods of time.

As for Lopes, he's going to need to use his Jiu-Jitsu to either snatch a submission in transition or to keep this fight standing where he will have the power advantage. Ultimately, expect Lopes to have success on the feet landing some good shots until Gazhiyasulov is able to take Lopes to the mat where he will dominate him there throughout the fight and get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Magomed Gadzhiyasulov-Bruno Lopes Prediction & Pick: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-235), Over 2.5 Rounds (+114)