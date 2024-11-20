ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo kicks off the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Maheshate and Nikolas Motta. Maheshate got back on track in his last fight with a split decision coming into this fight meanwhile, Motta got his second win in the UFC in a big with a blistering first-round knockout. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Maheshate-Motta prediction and pick.

Maheshate (10-3) burst onto the scene with an emphatic first-round knockout of Steve Garcia in his UFC debut only to drop each of his next two bouts to Rafa Garcia and Viacheslav Borshchev. However, he got back on track with a closely contested split decision victory over Gabriel Benitez. Maheshate will be looking to continue his winning ways when he takes on Nikolas Motta this weekend in Macau, China.

Nikolas Motta (14-5) stepped up to face the legend Jim Miller in his UFC debut which didn't go se well getting finished in the second round. Since then Motta has gone 2-1, 1 NC with his biggest win coming against Tom Nolan who he knocked out in the first round in his last fight. Now, “Iron” will be looking to get on his first winning streak inside the octagon when he takes on Maheshate this weekend.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Maheshate-Nikolas Motta Odds

Maheshate: -198

Nikolas Motta: +164

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

Why Maheshate Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gabriel Benitez – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Maheshate is poised to secure a victory against Nikolas Motta at UFC Macau this weekend, showcasing his superior skill set and recent momentum. The 24-year-old Chinese prospect has demonstrated remarkable growth since his UFC debut, most recently edging out a split decision win over Gabriel Benitez in April. Maheshate's youth and athleticism, coupled with his impressive 71.5-inch reach, give him a significant advantage over Motta. This physical edge, combined with Maheshate's evolving striking game, will likely prove troublesome for Motta throughout the fight.

While Motta boasts more experience and a higher knockout rate, Maheshate's well-rounded skill set and ability to adapt mid-fight make him the favorite in this matchup. The Chinese fighter's takedown defense has improved significantly, which will be crucial against Motta's grappling attempts. Furthermore, Maheshate's home crowd advantage in Macau could provide an extra boost of motivation and energy. Expect Maheshate to utilize his reach advantage, employ strategic footwork, and potentially secure a late stoppage or dominant decision victory.

Why Nikolas Motta Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tom Nolan – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (10 KO/TKO)

Nikolas Motta is primed to secure a victory against Maheshate at UFC Macau this weekend, leveraging his experience and knockout power. The 31-year-old Brazilian boasts an impressive 14-5 record with 10 knockouts, showcasing his ability to finish fights decisively. Motta's recent TKO victory over Tom Nolan in January demonstrates his striking prowess and ability to capitalize on opportunities. His training with elite fighters over at Xtreme Couture has undoubtedly sharpened his skills and fight IQ, giving him a significant edge in this matchup.

While Maheshate holds a slight reach advantage, Motta's superior striking technique and power are likely to neutralize this factor. Motta's experience fighting in various promotions and his recent UFC performances have prepared him well for the pressure of competing in Macau's arena setting. His ability to string together combinations and exploit openings in his opponent's defense will be crucial against the younger Maheshate. With Motta's knockout potential and veteran savvy, expect him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a stoppage victory, proving the oddsmakers wrong and showcasing why he's a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

Final Maheshate-Nikolas Motta Prediction & Pick

What a fight to kick things off on the prelims as these two sluggers will be looking to take each others heads off right from the first bell. Expect this fight to be a closely contested striking affair between these two lightweights where it's going to take one punch to sway things and it seems as if Motta is the heavier puncher and as long as he can navigate the height and reach advantage of Maheshate and get in the pocket he can land some flush in an exchange putting Maheshate down and getting the knockout finish.

Final Maheshate-Nikolas Motta Prediction & Pick: Nikolas Motta (+164), Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)