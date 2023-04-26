Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Mail Time, the cottagecore indie 3D platformer collect-a-thon, finally has a release date set during The MIX @ GDC.

Mail Time Release Date: April 27, 2023

Mail Time is coming out on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 27, 2023, and to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 this Summer of 2023. Mail Time is developed by solo developer Kela. It is to be published by Freedom Games, a big supporter of indie game projects.

Gameplay

Mail Time is a 3D platformer filled with delivery quests, fetch quests and collectibles. Help new acquaintances playing as a Mail Scout, taking on delivery requests, collecting bottle caps, and ample opportunities for leisure, relaxation, and getting to know new friends. While the game does not reinvent the wheel, Mail Time provides players with a great off time with very little stress and pressure, making it the perfect game to just sit back, relax, and chill out. After all, not all games need to be stressful and competitive.

In our First Impressions article, we wrote about the pastel-filled game: “Overall, while the game did not offer a lot of challenges, it felt fun and refreshingly relaxing to play. It’s a nice change of pace from the games I usually play and cover, so the game did leave a nice impression on me.” For everyone who wants to play a game that is more relaxing than challenging and/or stressful, this is definitely a great game to wishlist for now and purchase when the game finally comes out.

Story

In Mail Time, players will get to explore the delightful hidden forests of Grumblewood Grove. In this place, players will meet the cuddly creatures around the Grove, learn their stories, and build fruitful friendships. Players take on the role of a newbie mail scout, out for their first mail delivery missions, making new friends and taking up requests from the citizens of the Grumblewood Grove.

