It's rare to see a matchup as weird as this one in the late season. Nevertheless, the Maine Black Bears will travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a much-needed buy game for the struggling Oklahomans. Oklahoma hasn't looked good in their first season in the SEC, as they are in the middle of an ugly string of losses. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Maine-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Oklahoma started the year with three straight victories over Houston, Tulane, and Tennessee. It was an excellent way to get the season going before they started their first-ever run through the SEC. However, the three games weren't a good predictor of future success, as their first SEC game ended in a 25-15 loss at home to Tennessee. They bounced back with a 27-21 win over Auburn but then lost three straight games to Texas, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. Oklahoma's debut in the SEC isn't going to end with any title hopes, but this matchup with Maine will get them one step closer to bowl contention. It won't get any easier, as they face Missouri, Alabama, and LSU to finish the year.

Maine enters this game near the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association in FCS. They have a 4-4 record, 2-3 in the conference, and 2-3 on the road. Maine has lost two of their past three games. The Black Bears have won four games against FBS programs in their history. They've beaten Mississippi State (2004), UMass (2013, 2021), and Western Kentucky (2019).

Why Maine Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carter Peevy will need a heroic performance for Maine to have any chance in this game. Peevy has been a star for the Black Bears, recording 206 passing yards per game over his last five with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Peevy can take care of the ball and not cause turnovers, which can be crucial for a team trying to cover. However, Oklahoma will be his most challenging test of the season.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Peevy could be a factor for Maine, but Oklahoma's defense isn't as weak as we may remember from the Big 12. The Sooners have allowed just 332.6 yards per game and 21.9 points. It's difficult for a team to win games when scoring 15 or fewer points per game, but that's been the case for Oklahoma in four of their past five games.

Oklahoma showed they could score many points as a massive underdog when they defeated Temple 51-3 at the beginning of the season. They've had some challenging matchups since then, which includes five of seven games where they were underdogs. The Sooners will be happy to face an FCS team in this matchup and take out some offensive frustrations.

Final Maine-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma hasn't looked good in any of their SEC games, but it was going well before that portion of the season began. It could be a welcome sight for the Sooners to get a chance to beat up an inferior opponent, and we should expect them to look good in this game. Take Oklahoma to cover the spread, which would've been much higher if the oddsmakers hadn't considered their recent struggles.

Final Maine-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -34.5 (-110)