Make sports picks without using your own money with Fliff

If you’ve ever wanted to make sports picks without using your own money, Fliff is the app for you.

Fliff is a social sportsbook that allows users to play with virtual coins, which they can collect for free, to earn cash prizes daily. This allows sports fans to experience the thrill of making sports picks without having to risk their own money.

Instead, they’ll use Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash.

Fliff Coins are used to play for fun, with free coins available to claim every two hours, in addition to an option to purchase. Users can move up the leaderboards, level up, and win badges.

Fliff Cash can be won from game play. Over time, users build up their balance in order to redeem their Fliff Cash for cash prizes on all picks.

It’s simple, easy to use, and available in almost every state. So join now and get Fliff today!