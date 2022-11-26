Published November 26, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part due to the play of Domantas Sabonis. His play has caught the eye of his former Indiana Pacers teammate Malcolm Brogdon who believes Sabonis should be an All-Star this season as per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

Brogdon on time w/ Sabonis on #pacers: "He's a great player. He's an all-star. He works and he wants to win. He wants to impact the game in every facet, whether it's assists, whether it's rebounding, whether it's scoring, defending. He's versatile and skilled…" — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 25, 2022

Sabonis has certainly been playing like an All-Star. He is in first full season as a King after being traded at last season’s trade deadline in a move with the Pacers that sent prized rookie Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana.

In 15 games with the Kings last season, Domantas Sabonis put up 18.9 points per game, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

This season, Sabonis has been averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.

Sabonis is in the mold of an old school big man who operates around the rim, although he does have solid passing ability. Unlike many big men in today’s game, he only shoots about one three point attempt per game and his career percentage is only at 31.8 percent.

Malcolm Brogdon was able to play alongside Sabonis for about two and half years with the Pacers. Sabonis was an All-Star during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons so Brogdon probably knows what he’s talking about. The two former teammates were set to face each other as opponents on Saturday as the Kings were visiting the Boston Celtics. Both teams are currently the top scoring teams in the NBA.