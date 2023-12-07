Angelina Jolie has confirmed that she will reprise her role as Maleficent in the third movie about the iconic Disney villain.

Angelina Jolie recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about rebuilding her life and returning to reprise the iconic Disney villain, Maleficent.

Based on the animated classic Sleeping Beauty character, a third Maleficent movie is officially in the works. No other details have been provided at this time, but Maleficent 3 would be the first live-action threequel based on its animated movies for Disney. According to CBR, the live-action versions of Alice in Wonderland and 101 Dalmatians stopped at two films.

The first Maleficent movie was released in 2014. The story was based on the titular character, who was portrayed as an out-and-out evil fairy in the animated classic film. The was a box office hit, earning $758 million worldwide. It also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume design.

The movie is Jolie's highest grossing film to date. The sequel, 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, didn't match the financial success of the first one, but managed to make $491 million globally.

Maleficent: The origin story

Maleficent serves as the titular fairy's origin story. Unlike the animated version, she is portrayed not as evil but as someone who was betrayed for power. She still cursed Aurora (Elle Fanning), but ended up taking over her care due to the benign neglect of the pixies her father, King Stefan (Sharlto Copley), assigns to her.

Maleficent and Aurora form a bond, with the latter seeing the fairy as her fairy godmother, not her nemesis. In the end, Aurora helps save Maleficent from her own father and rules the kingdom.

In the sequel, Aurora gets engaged to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) whose mother Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) plots to eradicate the Maleficent's kind, the Dark Fae. During their fight, Maleficent is injured and rescued by the leader of the Dark Fae Conall (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

As this is a Disney film, all's well that ends well with Phillip forging peace between the humans and the Dark Fae.

Since the third Maleficent movie is still in the works, there's no word yet if Fanning will return as well to reprise her role as Aurora.