Malik Beasley had a disappointing end to his 2022-2023 campaign. After being acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA trade deadline, he saw a decent amount of minutes before the Lakers playoff push. Once the 2023 NBA Playoffs began, Beasley was relegated to the bench and watched the postseason from the pine. All signs are pointing to the Lakers letting Malik Beasley go, so he will have free rein to test the waters of NBA free agency. A return to the Lakers would not be ideal for him unless he wanted to spend much of next season on the bench again. This is why the three best destinations for Malik Beasley in NBA free agency are the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls.

All three of these destinations would give Malik Beasley the chance to contend for the postseason and beyond while potentially earning more playing time. Beasley has made a career out of being a dead-eye three-point shooter, which is why some were curious that the Lakers did not utilize him more in the postseason given their lack of three-point prowess. However, it was clear that the Lakers wanted to establish an identity in the paint, so they were willing to sacrifice putting up less shots from deep. That is not where Malik Beasley will thrive, so an exit from the Lakers is in his best interest. Where he should be looking in NBA free agency is the Bucks, Bulls and Warriors.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks would be the best option for Malik Beasley. Over the last few seasons, the Bucks have become a safe haven for veteran shooters looking to prolong their careers on a championship team. As long as the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo they will be contenders; all they need to do is consistently put shooters around him. Guys like Wesley Matthews, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton have made themselves at home in Milwaukee by being spot up shooters for Giannis on the perimeter. This is exactly what Malik Beasley could be for the Bucks in the 2023-2024 season.

This year ended in extremely disappointing fashion for the Bucks; they were the number one overall seed and were ousted in five games by the Miami Heat. Their roster will be good enough to make another run at the NBA Finals next season, but they will undoubtedly be making some moves this offseason given the early exit. Malik Beasley would be a perfect find in NBA free agency as he would most certainly go for the veteran minimum and would give the Bucks the prototypical shooter that works in an offense built around Giannis. Not to mention, Beasley can go get his own bucket when need be, which would have been very helpful in the postseason this year when Giannis went out with injury. Nevertheless, it would be prudent for the Bucks to reach out to Malik Beasley in NBA free agency.

2. Golden State Warriors

As long as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are running the show for the Golden State Warriors, they are going to need shooters. Again, this is where Malik Beasley can come in on a team friendly contract that the Warriors desperately need. Looming contracts for Steve Kerr and Draymond Green are where the Warriors are going to have to prioritize their money, money that is already handcuffed by the max contract they gave Jordan Poole last NBA free agency. If the Warriors want to maintain their style of basketball and find players for cheap that can fit, they should look at Malik Beasley.

Malik Beasley would be a perfect fit for the Warriors because not only is he a great shooter, but he specializes in the catch-and-shoot. That is the exact type of player that works alongside Curry and playmaker Draymond Green, exemplified by the success that Klay Thompson has had. Beasley does not need the ball to find success, which would be imperative given he would most likely be in the second unit playing with a ball-dominant Poole. As the Warriors figure out many current obstacles this offseason, they should take a look at Malik Beasley once NBA free agency begins.

3. Chicago Bulls

While the Bulls were one of the better defensive and rebounding teams in the NBA this season, they really struggled on the offensive end. When they did succeed on offense it was close to the rim and via the midrange; this is not a surprise given their three primary scorers were Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Adding Malik Beasley would give the Bulls a dynamic three-point shooter that they desperately missed this year.

Coby White is arguably the best shooter on the Bulls, but he is at his best when shooting off of the dribble. The Bulls don't necessarily have a true catch-and-shoot three-point shooter on their roster and they could bring in Malik Beasley on a team friendly contract like the aforementioned organizations. Beasley would give the Bulls an added threat from long range that would really help space the floor for LaVine and DeRozan. Once NBA free agency gets going, the Bulls need to find a way to get in contact with Malik Beasley.