Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are living their dreams in real time. In the very first postseason game for both of them, the pair of Sacramento Kings guards showed out in their joint playoff debut.

The tandem combined for 70 points as they drove the offense for a Game 1 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. They set multiple records to make it happen, too.

Only pair of college teammates to both score 30 points each in the same NBA playoff game: 🏀 Malik Monk and De'Aron Fox

🏀 Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler pic.twitter.com/v2FtTWa5pL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2023

Fox and Monk have both come a long way from their days at Lexington, playing together for coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Fox has had his bumps early but has turned into a bona fide All-Star for the Kings. Monk had his best year last season with the Lakers, but ultimately made the short move to Sacramento.

After carving out their own paths in the NBA over their first five seasons, they’ve managed to thrive once they reunited. Kings fans couldn’t be happier to see it happen.

“That was my reason for coming here, to change the culture with my homie, man,” said Malik Monk on leaving the Lakers and reuniting with De’Aaron Fox. “We knew we had a great chance as soon as I came here. We just had to be together. We stayed together all year. We laugh, have fun. … The environment was so great. The fans were great. I can’t wait to play again Monday.”

“We laugh together. We have fun together. But we also go out there and we get on each other,” said the Kings point guard. “It’s just a connection that we have. We know that it’s never personal. … When you have guys on your team that will get on you but you know it’s out of love cause they what you can do, there’s not much more that you really want as a player.”

Malik Monk: "That was my reason for coming [to the Kings], to change the culture with my homie." De'Aaron Fox: "It's just a connection that we have… We all wanna win, we wanna see each other succeed." Malik & De'Aaron on their bond as teammates.pic.twitter.com/ki18pd5eFl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

The Kings are one step closer to furthering their playoff journey together. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk wouldn’t have it any other way.