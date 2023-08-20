Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish seems to winning the hearts of football fans all around the world. The former Aston Villa man was as delighted as any City fan after edging Sevilla on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup final.

After the match, Grealish went to the podium to collect his winner's medal like the rest of the Manchester City crew. However, there was one moment that caught the attention of everybody. After being involved in the penalty shootout, the English forward was spotted having a conversation with a young impaired girl before collecting his medal.

The 27-year-old left UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was waiting for their conversation to be over before shaking hands with the Manchester City man. Instead, Grealish was seen holding the girl's hand while his teammate Rodri couldn't stop smiling.

Jack Grealish held up the queue for medals to talk with the visually impaired girl who was part of the presentation 🥲 he’s so sweet ☹️💖 pic.twitter.com/kQGj2wbBIL — eva | jg₁₀ 🐶🩵 (@acegrealo) August 17, 2023

On social media, many fans complimented the Manchester City ace for this response. One fan said, “Over the past few years really started to like Grealish. He’s a great footballer, loves a good time, and has an absolute heart of gold. Good stuff!”

Another one said, “I did notice this Wednesday evening he’s great with the kids. In fairness, that’s the Irish side in him coming out,”

Manchester City are comfortably sitting at the top of the table after the first two Premier League games after beating Burnley and Newcastle United, respectively. With the additions of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, Pep Guardiola's men are expected to be challenging across all competitions again this season. They are the current holders of the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup.