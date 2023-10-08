Manchester City and Real Madrid find themselves in yet another head-to-head battle, this time over the coveted Canadian winger Alphonso Davies. With the summer transfer window looming, both clubs are eager to secure the services of the talented full-back, who could become a free agent in 2025 if he doesn't renew his contract with Bayern Munich.

At just 22 years old, Alphonso Davies is already considered one of the world's premier full-backs, but his future with Bayern Munich remains uncertain. The Canadian international's contract situation has raised concerns, making him a sought-after target for top clubs.

For Manchester City, the pursuit of Davies comes as a means to make amends after losing out on the signing of Jude Bellingham. Manager Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his squad with the versatile winger, and reports suggest that the Premier League champions are gearing up for an aggressive move.

According to information from Central Defense, Manchester City is prepared to offer Davies a lucrative contract worth up to €15 million per season. This substantial figure would rank him among the highest-paid wingers in the history of the sport. This financial commitment highlights City's determination to secure the Canadian's signature and strengthen their impressive squad.

On the other hand, Real Madrid is not backing down from the competition, presenting a tempting offer of €8 million per season. However, they may need to appeal to other aspects beyond monetary incentives to convince Davies to choose the Spanish capital over Manchester.

The rivalry between Manchester City and Real Madrid extends beyond the transfer market, as the two clubs have faced off in the semifinals of prestigious competitions in recent years. While both sides have enjoyed success on the field, they continue to vie for supremacy in the talent acquisition race, with Alphonso Davies emerging as the latest hotly contested target.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the footballing world will eagerly await the decision of the highly sought-after Canadian star and see whether he opts for the allure of Manchester City or the historic legacy of Real Madrid.