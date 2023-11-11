Manchester City considers a January move for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, pending resolution of allegations linked to betting patterns.

Manchester City's potential moves in the transfer market are currently clouded with uncertainties. The club is reportedly considering moving for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January. However, the feasibility of this move is contingent upon the resolution of allegations surrounding Paqueta's yellow card frequency, which has been linked to suspicious betting patterns. The Brazilian midfielder strongly refutes these claims and has been interviewed by the FA.

A report from UOL indicates that if Paqueta is absolved of these allegations, Manchester City is poised to make a renewed attempt to secure his services in the new year. City had initially inquired about the playmaker during the summer but opted for Matheus Nunes due to Kevin De Bruyne's long-term injury.

Pep Guardiola reportedly sees the 26-year-old Paqueta as a prospective successor to De Bruyne, who is now 32. Paqueta's recent decisive goal for West Ham in the Europa League win over Olympiakos marked his fourth strike in 15 appearances this season, emphasizing his impact and significance.

Similarly, Football Insider suggests that Eberechi Eze's potential agreement on a new deal with Crystal Palace could dampen Manchester City's interest in the winger. City's prior interest in Eze was noted, but the emergence of Jeremy Doku and the array of wing options available to Guardiola might impede a January move for the 25-year-old.

While Eze remains on the City's radar, negotiations over a contract renewal have reportedly commenced, possibly influenced by the City’s past interest. Despite having two caps for England, Eze was sidelined due to a hamstring injury for five weeks, affecting his recent inclusion in the national team squad, with his return only observed last Saturday.

Manchester City's potential moves in the upcoming transfer window hold several contingencies and dependencies, contingent on the resolution of allegations against Paqueta and the contractual developments with Eberechi Eze.