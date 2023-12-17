Manchester City eyes a £50 million deal for Fulham's Joao Palhinha to strengthen their midfield in January.

Manchester City is gearing up for a substantial £50 million swoop to secure Fulham's midfield stalwart, Joao Palhinha, in the upcoming January transfer window. The Portuguese central midfielder, aged 28, has emerged as the prime target for Pep Guardiola's side, as they prioritize strengthening their midfield resources for the second half of the season.

Palhinha's acquisition is seen as crucial for Manchester City, especially with potential departures looming. Speculations from Daily Star suggest that either Juventus or Bayern Munich could snatch Kalvin Phillips from City in the forthcoming transfer window. Guardiola aims to preemptively secure a superior replacement, eyeing Palhinha as the ideal candidate to fortify the midfield ranks at Etihad.

While Palhinha was initially a target for Chelsea, the interest from Stamford Bridge has diminished, mainly due to Mauricio Pochettino's reluctance to add more players in that position. Similarly, Liverpool's prior interest in the ex-Sporting player has waned, aligning the focus squarely on Manchester City's pursuit. This sudden entry of City into the equation poses a significant challenge for Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, who is eager to retain Palhinha's services.

Adding to Manchester City's transfer considerations is the rising talent of 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Andre. Valued at £30 million, the Fluminense star has captured City's attention. Intriguingly, Fulham is also eyeing Andre as a potential long-term successor for Palhinha, setting the stage for an intricate transfer saga involving multiple clubs.

The transfer market history between Manchester City and Brazilian midfielders adds another layer to their pursuit, with Lucas Paqueta, formerly a top target, embroiled in a controversy over alleged betting breaches. Despite a failed £70 million deal due to an FA investigation, City's interest in Brazilian talent continues, this time focusing on Palhinha and Andre to fortify their midfield.

Palhinha's almost-move to Bayern in the last transfer window, a £60 million deal that faltered due to Fulham's inability to secure his replacement before the deadline, signals Manchester City's intent to secure the midfielder's services as they gear up for the intense January transfer window.