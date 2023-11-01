The Saudi Pro League has made waves in the football world by expressing their interest in Manchester City's midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne. Rumors suggest that the 32-year-old Belgian is now a top target for the Middle East league, with officials actively pursuing a potential move.

Sources indicate that Saudi Arabia aims to lure De Bruyne to their nation in the upcoming summer transfer window, and they are reportedly optimistic about convincing him to make the switch. For the Saudi Pro League, securing a player of De Bruyne's caliber would be a significant statement of intent, further highlighting their ambition in football. It's worth noting that they have also set their sights on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, indicating their aspirations for top-tier talent.

While De Bruyne has enjoyed a successful tenure at Manchester City and remains content at the Etihad Stadium, the financial incentives presented by the Saudi Pro League could be a persuasive factor for the 32-year-old midfielder. However, it's crucial to clarify that no move is expected to occur in the upcoming January transfer window. The Saudi league's primary focus is attracting more high-profile names before making a concrete approach for De Bruyne in the summer.

Manchester City, on the other hand, may need to be more inclined to part with their star playmaker easily. Football Insider suggests they could demand a transfer fee exceeding £50m for De Bruyne, who will have just one year remaining on his contract when the summer window opens. Undoubtedly, his presence is crucial to City's manager, Pep Guardiola, who works diligently to return him to full fitness.

As the summer transfer window draws nearer, the football world will closely monitor developments regarding Kevin De Bruyne's future. While Manchester City is determined to maintain its stronghold on the midfielder, the allure of the Saudi Pro League's financial clout could make this a saga to watch in the coming months.