Manchester City relished their supremacy over local rivals Manchester United, seizing the moment to taunt and celebrate their dominance at Old Trafford. The club's social media team crafted a video compilation highlighting players' knee-slide celebrations, encapsulating the triumphs of the men's and women's teams in the Manchester derby clashes this season.

Pep Guardiola's men set the tone with a 3-0 victory on United's home turf, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden's goals echoing their celebrations with knee slides. Not to be outdone, City's women's team scripted history by clinching a resounding 3-1 win, with Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw also marking their goals with knee-slide celebrations. This sight reverberated through the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

City's recent visits to Old Trafford have been marked by their penchant for triumphs in both men's and women's contests. While Guardiola's side has become accustomed to claiming victories, the women's team etched their mark by winning the inaugural WSL Manchester derby at the historic venue.

Beyond the on-field dominance, the rivalry escalated with Chloe Kelly's gesture of shushing the home crowd following Jill Roord's pivotal equalizer, adding spice to an intense showdown.

The next chance for either City side to showcase their prowess at Old Trafford will arrive in the 2024-25 season. In the interim, both teams sit above their local rivals in their respective leagues, underscoring City's superior form while United struggles to match their pace.

Manchester City's triumphs on the pitch and through cheeky social media jibes and iconic celebrations spotlight their dominance over their neighbors. City's Old Trafford conquests continue to underline their ascendancy and establish superiority in these fiercely contested derby clashes as the rivalry intensifies.