Manchester City remains one of the frontrunners to bring Brighton's young striker, Evan Ferguson, to the club. Manager Pep Guardiola is exploiting a formation to play the young striker alongside Erling Haaland.

This is not surprising news because Ferguson's performances recently have raised the eyebrows of everyone in the Premier League. However, Manchester City's interest seems to be increasing as they also look to tie Haaland to a new contract. The Treble winners want to keep the Norwegian striker at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Although Guardiola is aware of the interest from Real Madrid, he is keen to see his team with Ferguson and Haaland as the two attacking outlets. The Premier League champions lost Riyad Mahrez in this transfer window but have invested a lot in their midfield. Hence, they would like their midfield to create the chances for their two strikers.

It seems ridiculous that Guardiola's men haven't even gone to second gear and remain the only Premier League side to register four wins in four. However, that's the reality as they seek perfection on and off the pitch.

The recruitment policy at the Etihad Stadium has been a benchmark for years. After their memorable victory against Inter Milan in Istanbul, they are prepared to tweak their formation for a young superstar. They are aware that Ferguson's value can go up to £150m in the future.

Last season, Guardiola changed his formation, which removed the influence of full-backs. If he can integrate a two-striker formation into his plans, it could mean that he is focused on putting the responsibility of the entire creativity on his midfielders.