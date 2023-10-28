In a regrettable incident, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with a public order offense after offensive chants related to the death of Sir Bobby Charlton were recorded at a Manchester City match. The Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on the day the legendary Manchester United icon's passing was announced.

The charged teenager, whose identity remains legally protected, will appear before Manchester magistrates in November. He has been released on bail with strict conditions that prohibit him from attending any regulated football matches.

Furthermore, a 14-year-old boy connected to the offensive chanting has undergone a voluntary interview and will be dealt with outside the courtroom.

Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, strongly condemned the “vile chanting” following Sir Bobby Charlton's passing. He emphasized that fans indulging in such behavior do not represent the club. Guardiola also expressed the club's profound respect for Manchester United, especially for Sir Bobby, highlighting that they would actively participate in offering condolences to the neighboring club and English football as a whole.

This incident follows Manchester City's earlier decision to ban two minors from both home and away games due to their involvement in similarly inappropriate chants.

The football world mourned the loss of Sir Bobby Charlton, a pivotal figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, who passed away at the age of 86. As the investigation continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining respect and sportsmanship in the world of football, even in the midst of intense rivalries.