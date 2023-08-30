Manchester City have officially found an agreement to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. Although there was an expectation from Wolves that Nunes would stay, the Premier League champions will sign the Portuguese midfielder by deadline day.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement to sign Nunes. This report is also shared by L'Equipe, who believes that Wolves have agreed on a deal with the Premier League champions. Just the final payment terms and installments are left to be discussed, and then the deal will be signed.

The biggest question mark would be Wolves' inability to sign a replacement of his caliber quickly. When a player goes this late in the transfer window, the club usually demands a higher fee, especially when the player is looking to stay.

Nunes has been absent from the Wolves' training camp recently after Manchester City's first bid was rejected. However, the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil expected his midfielder to stay beyond deadline day. Speaking to the media, O'Neil said, “He's not with the group at the moment, his choice,”

“As far as I'm aware, there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, We have a long contract still with him, and at this moment, I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.”

“The next few days will be key, of course, and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus, and I'm sure the situation will be resolved.”