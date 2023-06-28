Pep Guardiola is tasked with finding himself a new assistant coach at Manchester City as top assistant Rodolfo Borrell is set for a move to MLS side Austin FC, according to Fabrizio Romano. Borell will sign a multiyear deal to become the sporting director with Austin FC.

Borrell joined Manchester City in 2014 as the club's academy technical director, a role he held for two years before Guardiola promoted him to a first-team assistant when he took over as manager in 2016. During his time with Manchester City, Borrell helped the club win 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League title and the treble this past season.

He is the latest Guardiola disciple to make a move away from Manchester City, following in the footsteps of Mikel Arteta, another former assistant who is enjoying a successful spell as manager of Arsenal.

Austin FC is one of the newer clubs in MLS, having played its first season in 2021. The club impressively reached the Western Conference Final last season, losing to the eventual MLS Cup champion LAFC. Austin FC is currently a fringe playoff team this season, having accumulated 25 points in its first 19 games.

It will be interesting to see who Pep Guardiola turns to as his new top assistant having had Rodolfo Borrell by his side for the entirety of his tenure at Manchester City to this point. With rumors swirling that Guardiola could leave the English club after his contract expires in June 2025, whoever he names as his new assistant could be in line to be his successor.