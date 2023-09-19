Manchester United's Premier League season is off to a terrible start. The Marcus Rashford and Erik Ten Hag-led squad currently sit way down at 13th compared to their rivals, Manchester City. The Treble-winning squad still has not dropped a game compared to their rivals who have two wins and three losses. Pep Guardiola is taking notes and observing which teams may be a threat to their EPL domination. The Red Devils were not one of them.

A reporter asked Pep Guardiola regarding the possible title contenders in this year's Premier League season, via GOAL. The Manchester City manager named a few, “Arsenal is exceptional, and Liverpool again, the mentality is continued there.” But, a lot of eyebrows were raised when he was asked about Manchester United. Guardiola just laughed off the reporter's query.

Currently, Marcus Rashford and his team have lost three of their five matchups. They have a -4 goal difference which will make it hard for them to rally back into title contention. Their meager six points also pale in comparison to City's 15.

A lot of the issues concern their defense and press in the last few games. The Red Devils and Erik Ten Hag have allowed 10 goals which they need to improve on. The injuries of Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sofyan Amrabat also do not help their case in scoring more wins for the team. Only time will tell if they do bounce back but, as of the moment, they are not feared by Guardiola and Manchester City.