Manchester City sets its sights on Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, in a cross-city move that highlights the fortunes.

Manchester City is aiming to make a significant cross-city move by luring Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo from Old Trafford to the Etihad, highlighting the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs. The Treble-winning City recently defeated their local rivals 3-0, underscoring their dominance in the Premier League.

Following the defeat to City, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag hinted at the challenges of replicating his past success at Ajax, adding uncertainty to his future with the club. Now, off the field, City is setting its sights on promising United academy star Kobbie Mainoo, recognized as one of the most exciting teenagers in world football.

Mainoo, who was set to play a role in Ten Hag's squad this season, suffered an injury during a pre-season match against Arsenal in the United States. Despite this setback, he has shown immense potential and is considered one of the finest products from United's famed academy.

The exact cost of bringing Mainoo to the Etihad remains uncertain, and it's unclear whether United would entertain an offer. Nevertheless, City's commitment to developing young talent and United's financial constraints make this potential transfer intriguing in the history of the two clubs.

The last player to represent both Manchester clubs was Jadon Sancho, who left City's academy and later joined Manchester United via a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. With a Transfermarkt valuation of just £800k, Kobbie Mainoo's future remains uncertain, but his potential move could mark a significant chapter in the

In a stunning twist in the Manchester football rivalry, Manchester City is making a bold move to secure the services of Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo, potentially highlighting the stark contrast in fortunes between the two clubs. As the Treble-winning Citizens recently triumphed 3-0 over their local rivals, it became evident just how wide the gap has grown between the two teams in the Premier League.

The aftermath of the defeat saw Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, suggesting that his current squad might never match the accomplishments of his past success with Ajax. This has cast doubt on his future with the Red Devils, and now, another potential blow could be looming off the field.

FourFourTwo reports that Manchester City is actively pursuing the highly promising United academy star, Kobbie Mainoo, who is currently recognized as one of the most exciting teenagers in world football. Mainoo had been poised to play a role in Ten Hag's squad this season after featuring in pre-season matches for the Red Devils. However, an unfortunate injury against Arsenal in the United States temporarily halted his progress.

Early signs indicate that Mainoo is among the most outstanding talents to emerge from United's renowned academy in recent seasons. His ability to dictate play in the midfield has garnered attention and admiration. Losing Mainoo to City would undoubtedly be a significant loss for United, although the young talent does have a long-term contract.

The financial details of a potential transfer remain uncertain, as does United's willingness to entertain an offer. Nonetheless, City's commitment to nurturing young prospects and United's current financial constraints make this prospective transfer a fascinating subplot in the ongoing story of the Manchester football rivalry.

It's worth noting that the last player to represent both Manchester clubs was Jadon Sancho, who transitioned from City's academy to Manchester United via a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. Currently valued at just £800k by Transfermarkt, Kobbie Mainoo's future remains uncertain, but his potential move could add another intriguing chapter to the storied rivalry between the two Manchester giants.