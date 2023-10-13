Manchester City is orchestrating a masterstroke in the transfer market, with plans to secure Toni Kroos on a free transfer as his contract with Real Madrid concludes next year. The reunion of Kroos with his former Bayern Munich mentor, Pep Guardiola, is on the horizon, fueling speculation and excitement among football enthusiasts.

Pep Guardiola's admiration for Toni Kroos, dating back to their time at Bayern Munich in the 2013-14 season, is no secret. Despite their ups and downs, the Catalan coach has consistently lauded the German midfielder, and Kroos has reciprocated the sentiment for Guardiola. Their paths appear poised to converge again, as reports from British media outlet The Hard Tackle suggest that Manchester City is keen on securing Kroos's services for the next season.

The prospect of Kroos joining the Manchester-based team on a free transfer is tantalizing for fans, and the reported offer of 15 million euros per season is a testament to City's determination. This move follows the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to FC Barcelona, and acquiring a seasoned midfielder from Barcelona's arch-rivals is a strategic coup.

The 33-year-old Kroos deliberated extensively on renewing his contract with Real Madrid last summer. Still, his public stance indicates a reluctance to extend his career significantly, possibly culminating with Real Madrid before retiring. Manchester City's proposal may sway Kroos's decision, creating a compelling subplot for the upcoming season.

The resurgence of the Kroos-Guardiola partnership in Manchester City's midfield promises to be an intriguing development in the football world, adding another layer of intrigue to Pep Guardiola's management of his formidable squad.