Two teams fighting for spots in the knockout round face off as Manchester City hosts Club Brugge. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Manchester City-Club Brugge prediction and pick.

Manchester City is currently 3-2-2 in UCL play, which places them in 25th. Manchester City currently is not in a spot to move on to the knockout round. With a loss or a draw, Manchester City will be eliminated, but they will move into the knockout round with a win. Still, it has been a struggle for Manchester City as of late in UCL play. They have lost three of their last four, with the other game being a 3-3 draw. Last time out, they had a 2-0 lead in the second half but would give up four goals to PSG to lose the game.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge is all but assured to move on to the knockout round. They move on with a win or draw, or a loss but SL Benfica, PSG, Sporting CP, or Stuttgart. With PSG and Stuttgart facing each other, they would have to end in a draw for Club Brugge to face elimination. Club Brugge has not lost in their last four UCL games, coming away with two wins and two draws, including a 0-0 draw with Juventus in their last game.

Here are the Manchester City-Club Brugge Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Manchester City-Club Brugge Odds

Manchester City: -650

Club Brugge: +1500

Draw: +700

Over 3.5 goals: -110

Under 3.5 goals: -112

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City is also scoring well this year. They have scored in 29 of 22 total fixtures this year, averaging 2.21 goals per game on the year. In Champions League play, they have scored in five of seven fixtures, scoring 15 goals over the seven games. That is good for 2.14 goals per game in UCL play. They have also scored in two of three games in UCL play while scoring 2.67 goals per game at home this year.

Erling Haaland, who recently signed a new contract, has led the way for Manchester City. He has six goals so far in the UCL and has 18 goals with an assist in domestic league play this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has also produced in UCL play. He has three goals with an assist so far while having seven goals and two assists in EPL play this year.

Manchester City has allowed 13 goals over seven matches in UCL play. That is good for 1.86 goals against per game in UCL play. They have been better at home though. Manchester City has allowed just three goals in UCL play at home this year. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why Club Brugge Will Win

Club Brugge has not been scoring as well in UCL play. They have scored just six goals over seven fixtures, good for just 0.86 goals per game. Still, they have scored in five of seven fixtures. They have been better on the road, scoring in all three games in UCL play on the road while averaging a goal per game at home this year in UCL play.

Gustav Nilsson has led the way for Club Brugge in domestic league play. He has eight goals and five assists in domestic league play but has not scored yet in UCL play this year. Hans Vanaken has scored and has an assist this year in UCL play. Vankanen has six goals and eight assists in domestic league play.

The defense for Club Brugge has been solid in UCL play. They have allowed just eight goals in seven games, good for just 1.14 goals against per game in UCL play. They also have three clean sheets so far in UCL play this year. At home in UCL play, they have given up four goals in three games so far.

Final Manchester City-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick

Manchester City should dominate this game. They are the better team but have struggled in UCL play. Still, they must have a win to move on in the Champions League. Still, the best play in this game may be on the total. Manchester City has seen the total go over 3.5 goals in five of their seven games. Club Brugge has seen it hit in just one of seven games. While Machester City has three clean sheets, they have been giving up plenty of goals recently. In their last four UCL games, they have surrendered 13 goals. Club Brugge will get a goal in this one, so take the over.

Final Manchester City-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-110)