Two undefeated teams in UCL play face off as Manchester City faces Sparta Prague. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Manchester City-Sparta Prague prediction and pick.

Manchester City comes in sitting at 1-0-1 in UCL play. They opened up with a 0-0 draw against Inter before beating Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in their next fixture. They have played well this year across all fixtures, coming away with eight wins and three draws. Meanwhile, Sparta Prague is 1-0-1 in this round after going through qualifying rounds to get here. Overall, Sparta Prague has won four fixtures and had a draw in UCL play. In this round, they opened up with a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg before tying 1-1 with Stuttgart.

Here are the Manchester City-Sparta Pargue Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Manchester City-Sparta Prague Odds

Manchester City: -1200

Sparta Prague: +3100

Draw: +1200

Over 3.5 goals: -108

Under 3.5 goals: -112

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sparta Prague

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has scored well this year. They have scored 25 goals across 11 fixtures so far this year, including scoring in ten of 11 games. The one miss was a UCL game, but they are still averaging two goals per game in UCL play. Further, Manchester City has scored in the first half of every game they have scored a goal in, scoring 1.45 goals per first half so far this year.

Erling Haaland has led the way this year. In Premier League play, he has ten goals this year, with one on a penalty. This is on an expected 6.5 goals this season. Haaland has added a UCL goal, but it is on an expected 2.3 this year. Further, Mateo Kovacic has been solid. He has scored three times on an expected .7 goals this year. Still, he has not seen action in UCL play. Manchester City still be without some major scoring options in this one. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb are all expected to miss this fixture with Sparta Prague.

Manchester City has been solid defensively this year. They have conceded just ten goals over 11 fixtures so far this year, while not allowing a goal yet in UCL play. Ederson has been the primary goalkeeper this year. He has allowed ten goals in ten fixtures this year, stopping 20 shots overall.

Why Sparta Prague Will Win

Sparta Prague has been wonderful scoring this year. They have played in 19 fixtures, scoring 41 goals across them, good for an average of 2.16 goals per fixture. Further, they have scored in all 19 fixtures this year. In eight Champions League games, they have scored 18 goals this year, good for 2.25 goals per game, including scoring four goals in the two fixtures in this round.

Lukas Haraslin has led the squad in domestic league play. He has scored four goals with two assists so far in the Czech First League. He does not have a goal in this round of play though. In this round of UCL play, Kaan Karinen and Victor Olatunji have led the way. Karinen has two goals in this round of UCL play. He has just one assist in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Olatunji has scored once and had an assist in this round of UCL play. He has scored three times in domestic league play.

Sparta Prague has also been solid defensively overall. They have conceded just 18 goals over 19 fixtures this year. Much of that defensive domination has come in the Czech First League, but they have surrendered just one goal in two fixtures in this round of UCL play and had a clean sheet against RB Salzburg. Peter Vindahl Jensen has stopped 10 of 11 shots on target so far in this round of play, while also having the clean sheet.

Final Manchester City-Sparta Prague Prediction & Pick

Manchester City is going to score plenty of goals in this one, and most likely win. The only question is how many will they score? Erling Haaland will be making an impact in this one. He has not been great in UCL play, but he is -230 to score in this game while sitting at +185 to score twice. Still, Sparta Prague has scored in all 19 fixtures this year. While Manchester City has a great defensive unit, Sparta Prague should find the back of the net. This makes the best play in this one on the total. Take the over in this Champions League fixture.

Final Manchester City-Sparta Prague Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-108)