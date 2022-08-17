Manchester United eyeing shocking Christian Pulisic move amid his frustrations with Chelsea

The 2022-23 season has not gotten off to a great start for Manchester United. Not only are they dealing with transfer rumors furiously swirling around their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have also lost their first two games of the season in embarrassing fashion. That has left the club scrambling for solutions that will change their fortunes, specifically before the summer transfer window closes.

This has resulted in Manchester United reaching out to Chelsea regarding a potential move for American starlet Christian Pulisic. Pulisic’s first three seasons in the Premier League haven’t gone as smooth as he would have hoped, as he’s missed time with injuries and hasn’t always featured in the starting lineup.

Pulisic’s frustrations appear to have boiled over after he came off the bench in both of Chelsea’s contests to open their campaign. Pulisic wants to play regularly, and Chelsea are exploring potentially loaning him out for the season given his unhappiness.

“Pulisic, 23, has been frustrated with his lack of starts under Thomas Tuchel and wants to play more minutes ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. The winger, who is the most expensive North American footballer of all time, is a vital player for the USMNT and will lead his country in Qatar, but has struggled for regular first-team minutes at Stamford Bridge. He came off the bench in Chelsea’s opening two Premier League games. Chelsea knows the player is frustrated and are willing to listen to loan offers. The Athletic understands that the player would prefer Manchester United.” – Andy Mitten, The Athletic

Pulisic being on the move would be shocking, and it’s clear he is interested in joining Manchester United. His transfer status will be worth keeping an eye on as the transfer window draws to a close, and he could end up being just what United needs to bounce back from their rough start to the season.