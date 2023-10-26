After Sir Bobby Charlton's passing, Manchester United fans have been fuming over the sale of matchday programs dedicated to the legendary football figure on online marketplaces like eBay. Originally priced at £4, these programs are reportedly fetching as much as £21, leaving supporters disillusioned and frustrated.

The demand for the Charlton tribute programs was palpable, with fans turning up in droves at Old Trafford on matchday. However, their enthusiasm soon turned to disappointment as sellers quickly ran out of stock, only to reappear on eBay at exorbitant prices. Manchester United supporters were left questioning the ethics of those profiting from the tragic loss of a football legend.

Opportunistic individuals have taken advantage of the surge in demand, buying up large quantities of programs to resell them at a significant markup. This has led to a chorus of disapproval from the genuine fans who missed out on purchasing their cherished mementos.

Social media platforms, such as X (formerly known as Twitter), have become hotbeds for expressing this frustration. Manchester United fans have vented their anger, with one user stating, “Knew this was inevitable as soon as I saw the queues. P****s,” while another suggested a maximum purchase limit of one program per person.

Such actions have undoubtedly stained the reputation of those seeking to profit from fellow fans' grief. One supporter lamented, “So-called ‘fans' buying up all the Sir Bobby Charlton tribute programs from last night to resell on eBay for a tenner. I despair at how low some people will sink.”

This isn't the first instance of United supporters selling club memorabilia online for profit. Last year, fans were seen auctioning off free scarves, flags, and bucket hats given to them during their finals at Wembley. One individual even tried to sell all three items as a package for hundreds of pounds.

As the Manchester United community reacts with disappointment and frustration, the club urges fans to purchase official programs for the original price of £4 through official channels. Additionally, Reach Sport, the publishers, have announced that they will reprint more copies of the Sir Bobby Charlton tribute programs due to the overwhelming demand for online sales.

Mail Sport has contacted Manchester United for comment regarding this matter, and many fans hope that the club takes action to address these exploitative practices, which tarnish the spirit of unity and respect that football should epitomize.