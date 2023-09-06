Manchester United have entered the discussions of extending Aaron Wan Bisakka's contract at the club. The English defender came to Old Trafford in 2019 and has had phases of good performances for the club. However, he has failed to meet his potential consistently. He has shown a lot more consistency under Erik ten Hag, and the Dutchman is impressed by his performances in the past 12 months.

According to the reports from the Telegraph, Manchester United would be willing to offer a new deal to Wan Bisakka. The English defender has entered the last 12 months of his contract with the Red Devils but has the option to extend it for a further year. Now, the discussions are going on within the United hierarchy as the club wants him to stay beyond 2025.

Last season, there were multiple discussions about how ten Hag has improved the ability of his full-backs to bombard forward. This drill seems to be helping Wan Bisakka as he has improved his attacking output. He was always known for his running ability since his days at Crystal Palace.

This season, the former Crystal Palace man assisted Manchester United's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening Premier League weekend. He doesn't have competition at the right-back position due to the injuries at left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrel Malacia are sidelined, which is making Diogo Dalot play as a makeshift left-back.

Considering the injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the game against Arsenal, we could expect to see Wan Bisakka in action more frequently. He would hope that his performances are good enough to land him a call for an international duty with England.