Juventus are increasingly confident of retaining World Cup winner Adrien Rabiot this summer. The Old Lady were initially looking to cut ties with the former PSG midfielder after already letting Angel Di Maria leave for free this summer. Now, they are confident that Rabiot will sign a new deal at the club.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are hoping to get a green light from the France International in the next week and get a new deal signed immediately. The former Serie A champions are optimistic about getting the contract signed, as Rabiot will be a free agent next week. Now, Juventus' proposal is reported to be the best on the table.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Juventus midfielder was also linked with the Red Devils last summer, but Erik ten Hag changed his plans after Casemiro was made available by Real Madrid. However, United are back in the mix for the World Cup winner. They have refused to make a permanent switch for Marcel Sabitzer and can also offload Fred, who is linked with a move to Fulham. Secondly, Newcastle United are also in the mix to sign Rabiot. The Magpies look to add depth to their midfield options after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades.

Alongside Rabiot's extension, Juventus are also on the cusp of arranging Timothy Weah's medical on Thursday. It is reported that the deal for the USMNT winger will have a valuation of €12m. Timothy is the son of former AC Milan striker George Weah.