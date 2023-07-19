Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan. However, it looks like there is more than one good news for the Manchester United fans. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has hinted at the future of Rasmus Hojlund on social media. Onana will be arriving at the AON Training Complex for his signature in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Onana's move to Manchester United is yet to be official, but he is already giving hints on United's potential third signing of this window. Today, Fabrizio Romano, a well-known Italian journalist, tweeted that Hojlund is the next target for Red Devils. He said that United will be bidding for the Atalanta forward once they close the deal on Onana. However, the big development came when Onana liked a post on 433's Instagram account.

The post consisted of Hojlund mocked up in a Manchester United kit and reporting the interest in the Denmark striker. This is a huge hint that Onana could already know United's transfer activity despite not being their player at the moment.

Romano reports that the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Hojlund this summer and will now be making a bid for him. United have prioritized the Denmark forward as they cannot sign Harry Kane due to a high demanding fee. The Manchester-based club have a limited budget this summer and will be selling players in order to have funds to make further signings. Atalanta have put a price tag of €70m (£60m), and it is reported that United may add a few players to fund the deal.