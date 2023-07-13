Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga is on the radar of Everton in this transfer window. The out-of-favour Manchester United man has been linked with multiple moves since the January transfer window. However, no move materialized in the winter market, but it looks like his Old Trafford adventure could be over soon.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are holding direct talks with Manchester United for Elanga's signature. Everton are strongly interested and held discussions with the United hierarchy. Now, a new round of negotiations are expected to talk place for his pursuit. The Red Devils were not ready to offload him in January as they were fighting in four different competitions.

The 21-year-old was close to coming to Goodison Park in the January transfer window. However, Manchester United blocked the move. Elanga has not started in 2023 for Erik ten Hag's men and didn't score a goal in the entire 2022/23 season. In fact, he has only scored four goals in 57 games. Moreover, Jadon Sancho and Antony are both ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Sweden International last played in the Premier League in a 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool at Anfield. Moreover, his last appearance for Manchester United came in a 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the Europa League. As we mentioned before, he has only four goals in his United tenure so far. Although he made his debut under Ole Gunnar Soljskaer, he became a promising player under Ralph Ragnick. Perhaps his biggest moment in a United shirt came in the Champions League Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid in the 2021/22 season, where he scored the equalizer.

Elanga started brightly this season under ten Hag. He started against Liverpool at Old Trafford and maintained his place in the wins against Southampton and Leicester City. Everton have a history of signing Manchester United players. Their last permanent signing from Old Trafford was Wayne Rooney in 2017, and their last loan move was of Donny Van de Beek two seasons ago.