Antoine Griezmann rebuffs Manchester United's interest, reaffirming his commitment to Atlético Madrid's legacy.

Amid swirling speculations and enticing offers from Manchester United, Antoine Griezmann has staunchly reaffirmed his allegiance to Atlético Madrid, expressing an unwavering commitment to carve his legacy within the club's illustrious history.

Asserting his ambitions to cement himself as an Atlético legend, Griezmann stated, “I've to earn myself to be a legend in this club. That’s my mission,” in an exclusive interview with Marca, quashing any rumors of an imminent departure from the Madrid-based outfit.

The French forward's dedication to Atlético Madrid transcends the lure of a prospective move, despite Manchester United's ardent interest and a substantial salary offer, triple his current earnings at the Spanish club. Griezmann remains resolute in his determination to continue donning the colors of Atlético Madrid.

While Manchester United sought to fortify their attacking line, they eye Griezmann as a potential solution to their offensive woes. The 30-year-old forward has unequivocally pledged his loyalty to Atlético Madrid, firmly shutting down any notions of an imminent transfer.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano corroborated Griezmann's unwavering focus on Atlético, reinforcing the Frenchman's commitment to the Spanish side despite substantial financial temptations. Griezmann's resolve was further evident in his rejection of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia earlier in June, signaling his desire to continue plying his trade in Spain.

With a contract binding him to Atlético Madrid until 2026, Griezmann's steadfast loyalty stands firm, underlined by a release clause of 25 million euros. His unequivocal declaration echoes a deep-rooted commitment to Atlético Madrid's cause, rebuffing Manchester United's advances and reaffirming his intent to craft a legendary legacy at the Wanda Metropolitano.