Discover Manchester United's imminent squad upheaval as they prepare for a substantial player exodus across upcoming transfer windows.

Manchester United are poised for a seismic squad overhaul across upcoming transfer windows, aiming to surpass a double-figure exodus that reshapes the team's dynamics. The club's proactive stance, complying with Premier League regulations, led to a significant departure of 14 first-team players last summer, and further changes loom large on the horizon.

With contracts expiring and tactical considerations in play, the futures of stalwarts like Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans hang in the balance. At the same time, deliberations persist around extending the tenures of talents such as Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez, currently on loan at other clubs.

Manager Erik ten Hag's vision for defensive reinforcements might usher in the departure of a defender, with attention drawn to Victor Lindelof's contract status amid consistent game time and Harry Maguire's resurgence relegating Raphael Varane to a backup role.

Midfield dynamics are set for a revamp, potentially surpassing the turnover witnessed in the previous summer. Scott McTominay's uncertain long-term prospects, despite his resurgence, and the evolving situations with loan signings like Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, signal an imminent shift in United's midfield landscape.

The looming fate of prominent names like Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Jadon Sancho sparks speculation of January exits, unless unforeseen circumstances alter their trajectories. Meanwhile, emerging talents like Shola Shoretire and Joe Hugill's growing profiles beckon attention, hinting at potential departures or substantial roles within the squad.

The looming specter of Mason Greenwood's potential departure amidst his loan spell at Getafe signifies the club's need to capitalize on his value before his contract ends in 2025.

Manchester United braces for a transformative period, with transfer windows shaping a new era amid strategic departures and potential fresh faces gracing the iconic red jersey.