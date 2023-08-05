Manchester United are not giving up hope on their bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Frenchman was signed as a replacement for Casemiro last summer but hasn't hit the heights at the Spanish capital. He was signed for a €80m fee with €20m add-ons.

According to the reports from the Sport, Real Madrid are willing to listen to the offers surrounding Tchouaméni. The Spanish giants understand that Tchouaméni's position in the starting eleven is in jeopardy after adding Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz.

Although Tchouaméni started last season brilliantly, his form dipped in the second half of the season after the World Cup. Many pundits believe the loss against Argentina in the World Cup final psychologically affected him. He is a player also liked by former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, who believes that the Red Devils should go all out for his signature.

Tchouaméni is also a target for Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarians are set to offload Leon Goretzka this summer, as he is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans. In reverse, Real Madrid are targeting Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as a replacement for injury-prone Ferland Mendy.

Manchester United's priority is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. However, they are willing to bolster their squad even further if they can add Tchouaméni. It remains to be seen whether this would be a straightforward cash deal.

If Manchester United gets this deal done, it will be the third consecutive season in which the Red Devils will buy a player from Real Madrid. In 2021, they signed Raphael Varane from Los Blancos before adding Casemiro last season. Both players were fundamental to Ten Hag's team last season as United finished 3rd in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.