Newly-appointed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up on the new striker for the club. The Portuguese midfielder has taken over the captaincy from Harry Maguire but is already settling into his new role.

Speaking to the media after winning against Arsenal in the pre-season friendly, Fernandes said, “We know that now with Wout gone we are missing a striker,”

“Anthony is still not fit so we have only one player for the striker position so the club knows and the manager knows that we need more people in that position. Marcus can do that position really well, Jadon is doing it in pre-season and is doing really well, but any player who comes in in any position and who can help us, we will be really happy.”

Manchester United have had a decent transfer window so far with the additions of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. However, there are still positions in the team that need to be filled quickly. Despite improving a lot under Erik ten Hag last season, the Red Devils were missing a goalscorer upfront. Although Marcus Rashford enjoyed his greatest season with 30 goals, the second-highest goals were scored by Fernandes himself with 13.

So far in this window, Manchester United have been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund, respectively. Although Kane wants to stay in the Premier League and break the goalscoring record of Alan Shearer, he doesn't want to renew at Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, the Red Devils cannot afford him because of the valuation of around £100m. Hence, they are more likely to go for Hojlund, who has already agreed personal terms with them.