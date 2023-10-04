As Manchester United's first team faces a turbulent period with embarrassing losses, young talent Dan Gore continues to remind manager Erik ten Hag that there are hidden gems within the club's academy.

United's senior squad recently suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, marking the first time they lost their first two games. While the senior side struggled, the junior team excelled, with Dan Gore leading. Gore captained United's junior side to a convincing 3-0 victory over Galatasaray in the UEFA Youth League, playing a pivotal role in the win.

In that youth game, Gore not only played the full 90 minutes but also earned a crucial penalty, which Omari Forson converted to put United ahead. Forson would later score his second goal of the day, securing the comfortable win with a 3-0 scoreline. This standout performance followed Gore's brilliant solo goal for the Under-21s against Blackburn, drawing praise from teammates who likened him to Lionel Messi.

Gore's impressive run isn't limited to the academy. He made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, but manager Ten Hag has cautioned that players must prove their worth. Despite the promising cameo, Ten Hag emphasized the need for consistency and hard work in training.

With Manchester United facing Brentford, a team struggling with just one win this season, Gore's performances may well earn him a recall to the senior squad. As the club seeks solutions amidst a challenging period, Dan Gore's emergence from the academy provides hope for brighter days.