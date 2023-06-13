Saudi Arabian clubs are trying to tempt David de Gea to join them, despite the fact that he has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United over a new contract.

The 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been at United since 2011 and is one of the club's most important players. He has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. In his most recent season with Manchester United, he played in 38 matches, allowing 43 goals, 99 saves, and had 17 clean sheets.

However, De Gea has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months, with Saudi clubs reportedly offering him a huge salary, per Fabrizio Romano. Saudi Arabia's Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad recently swayed Karim Benzema away from Real Madrid but were unable to convince Lionel Messi, who instead declared for Inter Miami.

Despite the interest from Saudi clubs, United is confident that De Gea will sign a new contract. The club has already offered him a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League. However, De Gea is still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract and it is possible that he could still leave Manchester United this summer.

In the meantime, United is still on the market for a new goalkeeper. The club is looking for a younger goalkeeper who can challenge De Gea for the number one spot.

Only time will tell whether David De Gea will stay at Manchester United with a new contract or move on to a new challenge.