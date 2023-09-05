London, England police recently arrested a man who allegedly headbutted Manchester United legend Roy Keane during a game against the Arsenal on Sunday.

Authorities have taken the 42-year-old male into custody after the assault on Keane at Emirates Stadium, per The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

The alleged assault occurred during the latter part of Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United. Keane was with fellow Sky Sports analyst Micah Richards between the studio and the pitch when the assailant struck. The headbutt hit the Manchester United legend on the chin and chest area.

A witness testified Keane did not act belligerently toward the suspect. The former also saw Richards asking the male suspect to apologize to Keane. The man fled the scene shortly afterward. The confrontation became viral on social media.

Could the suspect be a staunch Arsenal supporter who has disliked Roy Keane all these years? The animosity between Arsenal and Manchester United isn't surprising considering they have an epic rivalry in the English Premier League. Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham, and Ryan Giggs going up against Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira was the stuff of football legends in the 1990s.

Keane recently said Arsenal must shore up its depth to prevent another second-half collapse. He also didn't hold back on his former team, Manchester United. Keane felt the club should replace long-time goalkeeper David De Gea.

Roy Keane was a fiery player during his heyday with Manchester United. It's a good thing he kept his emotions in check during that unfortunate incident at Emirates Stadium last weekend. Here's hoping these hooligans will learn their lessons the hard way.