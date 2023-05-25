Manchester United are working on a deal to secure the long-term future of Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot. The 24-year-old has impressed manager Erik ten Hag this season and will be involved in the plans for next season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are in advanced talks to extend Dalot’s contract. There is confidence within United’s hierarchy that a deal could be done soon, and it seems negotiations are entering the final stages.

Dalot’s current deal at United is set to expire at the end of this season. However, the club triggered a one-year extension for him to stay till the end of next season.

Dalot signed for Manchester United in 2018 from FC Porto but has constantly been in and out of the side. He spent the 2020/21 season on loan at AC Milan, seeking first-team football. That loan move proved successful as he found regular first-team minutes under interim manager Ralf Ragnick. He was also part of the international squad that travelled to the 2021 Euros and the 2022 World Cup.

Then, he impressed ten Hag with consistent performances as he was initially preferred ahead of Aaron Wan Bissaka in the right-back role. The Portuguese International has also played left-back under the former Ajax manager.

Dalot has battled with Wan Bissaka in the right-back position constantly this season. Ten Hag has said that their “competition” has been “really close.”

“I think it’s really a close competition between them,” Ten Hag said. “So maybe Aaron gives you a little more defending, ” Diogo has a little more offence. They both made progress in both areas, so it’s really close.”