Donny van de Beek's future at Manchester United has taken an unexpected twist as he finds himself registered in the club's 25-man Premier League squad. This development comes after his proposed move to Fenerbahce failed to materialize during the summer transfer window.

Since his £35m transfer from Ajax to Old Trafford in 2020, van de Beek has struggled to make a significant impact at Manchester United. It was widely expected that he would depart from the club in the recent transfer window. However, despite ongoing rumors suggesting a possible move to Turkey before the Turkish transfer deadline, it now appears that the Dutch midfielder will remain at Manchester United until at least January.

Reports indicate that Fenerbahce, initially linked with van de Beek, has turned its attention to other options. This decision is reflected in his inclusion in Manchester United's official Premier League squad list. While van de Beek is eligible to feature for the club in the league following the closure of the transfer window, it remains uncertain how much playing time he will receive in the coming months. The midfielder has started only six Premier League matches during his three-year tenure at the club and has yet to make a single league matchday squad this season.

With the recent arrival of Sofyan Amrabat and the emergence of promising youngsters like Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gorre, and Kobbie Mainoo, van de Beek faces stiff competition for a place in the first-team lineup. The challenge for him now will be to prove his worth and earn more regular playing time in a Manchester United midfield that boasts experience and emerging talent. His inclusion in the Premier League squad suggests he still has a chance to do just that.