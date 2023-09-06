Manchester United have announced their squad for their upcoming Champions League campaign. The Red Devils qualified for the penultimate European competition after finishing 3rd in the Premier League last season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have announced one key exemption from their Champions League squad. Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek has not made it to the squad as he seeks a move away from Old Trafford. Although the European transfer window is closed, the Saudi Arabia transfer window is still open. Hence, the Red Devils want to get done with Van de Beek's future and sell him permanently.

Alongside Van de Beek's exclusion, Alejandro Garnarcho has also not made it to the Champions League squad list. However, it is because the Argentine is part of the team's B squad due to his age. The 19-year-old cannot be part of Manchester United's Champions League A squad.

Van de Beek was previously linked with a move to Real Sociedad. However, the move didn't materialize due to the complicated wage structure. As the Saudi Arabian window is still open, manager Erik ten Hag would hope that he can get a deal done for the Dutch midfielder.

It has been a sorry tale of events for Van de Beek, who had the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the world at Ajax. The thing that is even more concerning is that his manager at Ajax, ten Hag, couldn't get a tune out of him at Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder was signed by the Red Devils in 2020 and remained second fiddle throughout his Old Trafford career.