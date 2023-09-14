Manchester United finds themselves facing a winger crisis, with two key factors contributing to the predicament. Firstly, the fallout from Erik ten Hag's comments, where he seemingly labeled Jadon Sancho as lazy, has left the player unhappy and potentially affecting team morale. Secondly, Antony's ongoing legal case has forced Ten Hag to exclude him from the first team until a resolution is reached.

As the Red Devils prepare to take on Brighton in their upcoming fixture, there's a strong likelihood that Alejandro Garnacho will step in as the right-winger, filling the void left by the unavailable players. While there is backup available, Manchester United is exploring the possibility of signing free-agent wingers to bolster their squad depth, especially as insurance against injuries or suspensions.

A notable suggestion on the list of potential signings is none other than Eden Hazard. The former Chelsea star finds himself without a club after being released by Real Madrid, marking a stark contrast to his status as a hero at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea legend, now 32, is eager to revive his career and end it on a high note.

Returning to the Premier League could provide Hazard with the ideal platform to reaffirm his legacy as one of the all-time great wingers in English football history. While the notion of his return may initially seem ambitious, it could prove to be a shrewd move for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. As they seek solutions to their winger crisis, the experience and talent of Hazard could be a valuable addition to the squad, should they choose to pursue this opportunity.