Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has moved swiftly to dispel suggestions that his agent, Kees Vos, wields significant influence over the club's transfer dealings. Despite a busy summer transfer window that saw the arrival of players like Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, questions arose about the role played by Ten Hag's representative and the Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) in the club's transfer business.

While SEG, led by Kees Vos, has been involved in transfers amounting to £178 million since Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford began, the manager has firmly denied that his agent has undue influence over the club's recruitment decisions. Ten Hag clarified during a press conference ahead of their upcoming match against Burnley that player transfers are based on a 50-50 partnership between the club, represented by John Murtough, and himself, with both parties holding veto power.

Manchester United's association with SEG extends beyond Ten Hag's tenure, as the Dutch agency has played a role in the transfers of players like Robin van Persie, Memphis Depay, and Daley Blind to the club. Amid claims surrounding Ten Hag's relationship with his agent, the club has faced various distractions, including issues with players like Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Antony and ongoing takeover uncertainties.

Despite these challenges, Ten Hag remains committed and confident in his team's unity. He emphasized that Manchester United expects to win every game, and the distractions do not alter their goals. While the club has experienced setbacks with four defeats in their first six games of the season, Ten Hag stressed the importance of staying united and fighting together.

As the manager continues to steer Manchester United through a challenging period, he remains committed to the club's mission and values, determined to overcome obstacles and maintain a strong sense of unity within the team.