Sir Jim Ratcliffe's anticipated £1.3 billion acquisition of a 25% share in Manchester United is poised to receive board approval this week. While Ratcliffe will oversee the sporting side of the club, financial fair play (FFP) constraints limit his ability to impact the club's transfer market activities significantly.

Ratcliffe and his team were presented with United's long-term vision and the progress achieved under manager Erik ten Hag during the bidding process. The British billionaire, renowned for owning Ineos cycling and Ligue 1's Nice, brings sports management experience.

During the summer, Manchester United invested around £177 million in player acquisitions, including André Onana, Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, and loan signings of Sergio Reguilón and Sofyan Amrabat. Regardless of Ratcliffe's involvement, the club remains financially equipped for next summer. While January signings are typically minor, Ten Hag seeks to strengthen the squad, with player sales contributing to the budget.

One notable absentee from future United plans is Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe. Following an internal investigation and allegations, the 21-year-old was deemed better suited to continue his career away from Old Trafford. Despite Greenwood's contract running until 2025, he won't reintegrate into the squad post-loan, making a potential summer sale likely.

In January 2022, Greenwood faced legal charges related to attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning bodily harm, later dropped by Manchester United due to a lack of witness cooperation and new evidence. With five appearances and his first goal for Getafe, Greenwood's journey takes a different direction, leaving United with decisions on investment and player personnel.