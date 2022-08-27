Erik ten Hag drops hint on Manchester United’s transfer activity amid ongoing rumors

Manchester United has done some good business this summer and it looks to be paying off. The club secured their second victory in a row Saturday, beating Southampton 1-0 thanks to a fantastic finish from Bruno Fernandes, courtesy of a classy assist from Diogo Dalot.

With just a few days left in the transfer window, manager Erik ten Hag was asked if the side is planning to sign any more players before September. This is what he had to say, via Utd Report:

“We will be alert until the last second of the window.”

Manchester United just signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and are now heavily linked to Ajax standout Antony, who of course used to play for ten Hag. The player is keen on a move to Old Trafford, but the Dutch giants are awaiting a lucrative enough offer from the Red Devils before parting ways.

Also, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly still up in the air. Recent reports indicate his agent, Jorge Mendes, is still working on finding the 37-year-old a new club where he can play Champions League football. Cristiano found himself on the bench for the second straight weekend, coming on as a late substitute at St. Mary’s. But, he was seen supporting his teammates and doesn’t exactly seem unhappy.

Manchester United could use another quality attacker like Antony but even with how the squad is currently constructed, they can be competitive. The addition of Casemiro will prove to be huge for their midfield, which has been a weak spot.