Manchester United is reportedly gearing up to initiate discussions regarding a new contract for their manager, Erik ten Hag, according to sources at 90min. The Dutchman took the reins at Manchester United in 2022 and guided the team to a respectable third-place finish in the Premier League in his debut season. Additionally, he steered the club to victory in the Carabao Cup, marking a successful start to his tenure.

However, the new campaign has presented challenges for the Dutchman, with four defeats and off-field issues creating turbulence. Nevertheless, Manchester United has shown resilience with back-to-back wins, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

While Ten Hag's current contract extends until June 2025, with an option for a further year, it appears that renewal talks were always scheduled for around 18 months into his initial deal. The club's leadership is keen on continuing these discussions and has contacted Ten Hag's representatives.

Manchester United's off-field situation has been marked by the Glazer family's announcement of exploring strategic alternatives related to club ownership or investment. This process has introduced uncertainty and instability at the club. Despite these challenges, Chief Executive Richard Arnold and John Murtough remain firmly supportive of Erik ten Hag. The club's leadership believes that Ten Hag is the correct figure to lead Manchester United forward, even in the face of recent difficulties, both on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag recently revealed that he was tasked by the club to establish and uphold high standards and culture, emphasizing that there was room for improvement in this regard before he arrived from Ajax. This commitment to instilling discipline and unity among players and staff is crucial during uncertainty over club ownership.

Manchester United has faced notable player-related issues, with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Harry Maguire losing the captaincy in recent months. Nevertheless, Ten Hag's role in fostering cohesion within the team remains pivotal in the eyes of the club's leadership. As the club continues to navigate its ownership situation, with figures like Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim expressing interest, Manchester United looks to maintain stability and build for the future with Erik ten Hag at the helm.